Why do you believe you will best represent the 13th Assembly District?
In today’s world of divisive politics, we need leaders who know how to build bridges and accomplish real results for our communities, our families and our children. For me, public service is about finding commonsense solutions to complex problems and making government work for the people it is supposed to serve. I’ve seen firsthand the difference it can make when a child has somewhere safe to go after school, when someone gets the training they need to get a good job, when families have access to safe and affordable housing, and when people have access to quality health care. I will fight every day to ensure we get our share of state resources to make our communities prosperous, our families strong and our children successful.
Why did you decide to seek election to the California Assembly?
During my career in public service, I’ve had the opportunity to dig in and work on a variety of issues, from addressing homelessness and improving our neighborhoods to balancing tough budgets, protecting health care and expanding economic opportunity, especially in communities that need help the most. I want to take what I have learned and be a strong advocate for these issues in Sacramento.
What is your experience in elected office, and what do you count as your two most important accomplishments?
I was elected to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in 2014. On the Board of Supervisors, I have fought to create economic opportunity, improve educational opportunities for our children, protect our water supplies and ensure safe neighborhoods. Before my election as supervisor, I served on the Stockton City Council, where I worked to turn the city around from bankruptcy to one of the most fiscally healthy cities in the nation. I understand what it means to establish the right priorities so that government works for the people it serves.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing this district? How would you respond to it?
Addressing homelessness and housing and creating good-paying jobs. We need to incentivize housing construction while helping people get off the streets now. As chair of the San Joaquin County Homelessness Task Force, I have worked to improve access to a wide variety of services, partnering with local governments, nonprofit agencies, and the law and justice community, to get people into permanent supportive housing and off the streets for good. We also need to work with our regional, statewide and federal partners in identifying and implementing ways to help create high-wage jobs so more people can enter the middle class and retire with dignity and security.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as an Assembly member?
Homelessness is a crisis. We need to work to address homelessness by ensuring we get people off the streets now and connect them with the supportive services they need to stay off the streets. At the same time, we need to invest in and incentivize the construction of housing across the affordability spectrum. We also need to work to cut red tape and create high-wage jobs that can help working families put a roof over their heads and stay in their homes, while expanding resources for vulnerable communities like seniors, veterans and others who are at higher risk of homelessness.
Many Tracy residents commute for work, and distribution is a growing industry in this area. How will your policies address transportation needs?
We need to ensure our region receives its fair share of state and federal resources to maintain and improve our transportation infrastructure, which is key to goods movement and our economy. With California’s population estimated to increase over the next several decades, this will be vitally important in ensuring our economy can continue to thrive.
If elected, how do you plan to address access to and supply of water for agricultural and urban use?
I have served as chair of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy, represented Stockton on the Delta Protection Commission and led the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency. Ensuring a clean and reliable water supply must include collaboration between local, regional and state leaders. I have the experience and relationships to continue working on long-term water policies that will address climate change, water supply and quality, and enable regional self-sufficiency without pitting one part of California against another. With the recent announcement by the governor of his new plan for managing water in our state — a plan that proposes to keep more water in the San Joaquin River Delta while restoring habitat for endangered species and puts more than $5 billion in new funding for environmental improvements — it’s critical that we have an experienced leader, like myself, who can strongly advocate for our area.
What economic policies do you support for agriculture? Logistics? Small businesses?
I support policies that streamline job creation, while ensuring our farmers, business owners and working families have the support they need and that we have a thriving middle-class. In the Assembly, I will work to incentivize growth while strengthening the economy to help working families and our middle-class.
In your view, what are the most important responsibilities of a state legislator?
Improving our quality of life, providing a quality and affordable education for our youth, ensuring access to affordable health care, and keeping families safe. I will be committed to these responsibilities as an Assembly member, just as I have been as a City Council member and county supervisor.
What groups or individuals have endorsed your candidacy?
I am proud to have the support of the California Democratic Party, the California Nurses Association, the California Association of Realtors, Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assemblywoman Susan Eggman, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young, Tracy City Council members Dan Tavares Arriola and Rhodesia Ransom, and former Tracy Mayor Mike Maciel, and many others. For a full list of endorsements, please visit my website at electkathymiller.com.
Why should voters select you to represent the 13th Assembly District?
I believe public service is about finding commonsense solutions to complex problems and making government work for the people it is supposed to serve. In the Assembly, I will fight for our fair share of state and federal resources so that our communities can prosper and all Californians can enjoy a better quality of life. I am someone who listens to all sides and welcomes all points of view. The best way to help working families, our children and our communities is to work together to get the best results.
