Why do you believe you will best represent the 5th Senate District?
I have created jobs, served my community, and care deeply about families who struggle to make ends meet.
Why did you decide to seek election to the California Senate?
I felt that there needed to be a candidate who would represent working families. My mother and father each made $3 an hour when I was growing up. I experienced what hardworking families go through and promised myself that I would do something for others.
What is your experience in elected office, and what do you count as your two most important accomplishments?
I am serving my second term on the Modesto City Council. I am proud of the way I handled the crisis precipitated by the organizers of the so-called “straight pride parade” in Modesto. I successfully diffused what could have easily become a terrible day in Modesto’s history.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing this district? How would you respond to it?
While I support better jobs with higher wages, I don’t think the state is addressing the cost-of-living issues. Our electricity is twice as high as states that border on California. We get our gasoline from the same gas stations as people in those states, but we pay as much as 73 cents more per gallon. The cost of housing has turned Stockton and Modesto into the No. 1 and No. 2 cities in America with the highest percentage of their respective workforces commuting three or more hours per day. I am going to take this issue on.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as a state senator?
While we all need to help the homeless, I think state government needs to focus on what I refer to as the “pre-homeless”: 1 million mobile home owners threatened by land speculators intent on evicting them; thousands of injured workers who face delays in medical treatment and can’t get back to work because of the poorly managed state workers compensation system; and the 40% of California’s population who cannot handle an unexpected $400 bill.
Many Tracy residents commute for work, and distribution is a growing industry in this area. How will your policies address transportation needs?
I supported the increase in the gas tax. But I am not satisfied that the money will be spent as it should be. I feel the same about the billions of new revenue generated by California’s cap-and-trade system. Too many legislators think they’ve done something when they pass a law. In truth, their ongoing obligation is to oversee those laws’ implementation. I will do that.
If elected, how do you plan to address access to and supply of water for agricultural and urban use?
We need a substantial state investment in recharging our aquifers. That will be my priority.
What economic policies do you support for agriculture? Logistics? Small businesses?
As a small farmer and small-business owner, I am more familiar than most legislators with their needs. First, I oppose the proposed “split roll” ballot initiative. The proponents wrote it poorly: 1) They claim it exempts ag. It doesn’t. Orchards, dairies, egg producers, and vineyards are all subject to reassessment. 2) They claim it exempts small business. It doesn’t. Almost every small business that leases their location has a “triple-net” lease which means an automatic pass-through of property taxes. California has 3.3 million small businesses (half of which are owned by minorities). Two years ago, 974,000 of those small businesses borrowed money to either improve, expand, or just hang on. These businesses now will all face rent increases. The initiative includes a specific provision that gives them three years to move before their rent increases. That is an insult to the years and years of work these Californians have put into building their business at its current location.
In your view, what are the most important responsibilities of a state legislator?
Oversight. Oversight. Oversight.
What groups or individuals have endorsed your candidacy?
Senator Cathleen Galgiani
Assemblymember Adam Gray
Assemblymember Jim Cooper
San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow
Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse
California Professional Firefighters
PORAC
Northern California Carpenters Regional Council
Stanislaus County Building Trades
Why should voters select you to represent the 5th Senate District?
I will be a public servant that will ensure that our families are safe and have the ability to prosper economically and will address the issues that affect our region, such as homelessness, transportation, and affordable housing.
