What is your educational background? (Please specify degrees or certifications.)
● Graduate, Tracy High School, 2011
● Bachelor of Arts (Political Science), CSUEB, 2015
● 10-Hour Construction Safety and Health Training, OSHA, 2019
What is your professional background? (Please indicate current employment.)
● Construction Manager, SHLP No Cal Inc.
● Legislative Correspondent, U.S. House of Representatives
● Framing Carpenter, Production Framing Inc.
● Framing Laborer, Production Framing Inc.
What is your experience in elected office? Please name your two most important accomplishments.
I served as an appointed federal official with the U.S. House of Representatives with the Office of Congressman Jerry McNerney from 2015 to 2017. I helped constituents resolve issues with Social Security and Veterans Affairs.
When and why did you first become interested in seeking election to the Board of Supervisors?
In my formative years after high school, I was commuting in traffic over the Altamont to my full-time construction job during the day, going to college at night, and driving back over the Altamont to study, sleep, and repeat. I learned that there were many challenges that our region was facing. After completing my education, I was appointed a federal official with the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Jerry McNerney. It was then, at the beginning of my public service career in San Joaquin County, that I seriously thought about making a difference in the community and considered that one day I might seek election to public office.
I began considering seeking election to the Board of Supervisors when I began to notice the unproductive bad behavior and infighting between members of the Tracy City Council, the costly decisions that Tracy was making related to city officials and the police department, as well as the lack of strategy related to homelessness, affordable housing, and education, and high-wage jobs.
I realized it would be a profound mistake to think that the same leadership that got us here is going to get us out. I decided I would not accept money from corporations, lobbyists, or special interests so that I could put the needs of working-class families first.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing San Joaquin County? How would you respond to it?
The most urgent issue facing San Joaquin County is much-needed economic development that helps working-class families. I would respond by improving Medicaid and mental health, constructing a shelter, building affordable housing, advocating for tuition-free college and trade school in South San Joaquin County, recruiting high-wage industries to build or relocate here, and prioritize infrastructure, less traffic, and clean water.
This means advocating for a CSU or UC to be built in Tracy or Mountain House versus Stockton. Stockton already has a satellite of CSU Stanislaus. They have UOP. We need something over here. We need to make sure we have leaders that are not afraid to speak up and be at the table when these decisions are being made, not days later and then send out a press release while you are upset because the decision was made because you weren’t at the table.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as a county supervisor?
Homelessness is a humanitarian emergency and our region’s leaders have not done enough to help the most vulnerable. Instead of voting to criminalize camping in public places and voting against funding that could’ve built a shelter, twice, I promise to work to improve Medicaid and mental health care and get a shelter built where appropriate. Instead of a scheme to bus homeless people to Stockton, I will work to establish a county services satellite in South San Joaquin County — similar to the now-unused county courthouse satellite that was once behind the Tracy police station — to help residents that can’t make it to Stockton to access county services they need, and make it more convenient for people here to find help.
We have to put our money where our mouth is. If we’re actually serious about helping people with this situation, let’s get it done. It makes sense to spend the money now rather than spend 10 times the amount later. And the reality is, yes, we need to connect people with mental health services and other social service to get back on their feet.
Many people commute out of the county for work. What policies will you champion to encourage businesses/employers to create jobs in San Joaquin County?
In order to encourage businesses/employers to create high-wage jobs in San Joaquin County, I support building a public university with a focus on S.T.E.M. in South San Joaquin County, as well as expanding vocational and technical schools. I would also champion using resources to partner with our school boards to establish vocational and technical education programs in our high schools, because not everyone wants to go to a university. Additionally, I would support the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority and their strategy to bring light rail that connects to BART, as well as vital infrastructure improvements through local, state, and federal funding. Lower real estate costs are an already-present enticement for Bay Area businesses to build here or relocate to some of the empty warehouses here.
What specific actions can the Board of Supervisors take to create affordable housing for San Joaquin County residents, including seniors?
There’s a lack of affordable homes. And residents are being priced out, pushed east, commuting longer and facing housing insecurity. Local government should make sure affordable homes are a priority. If elected, I will bring San Joaquin County leaders together to create an affordable housing plan to actually build more housing that is affordable for San Joaquin County residents. The board of supervisors can explore building on county land, permitting smaller and/or multifamily housing including fourplexes, and work with municipalities to adjust arcane and restrictive housing laws that make homeownership unaffordable and stifle new home construction.
Additionally, the board can explore study fee reductions for multifamily and/or affordable units; and create a position for a housing champion to maintain a site inventory, recruit developers, package funding, and provide technical assistance. Further actions the board can take to create affordable housing for San Joaquin County residents include providing additional permits for projects that include a specified percentage of affordable units, county-sponsored/funded CEQA analysis to pre-clear sites, and seeking funds including tax credit programs, CA Cap-and-Trade-Funded Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program, State TOD funds, SB2, and the governor’s other new and evolving housing programs.
I am the only candidate that has put forth a plan to build more affordable homes in our community, while preserving the character and maintaining and improving infrastructure in our area. It places accountability on our local elected and appointed officials to make sure that houses built in San Joaquin County are designed for San Joaquin County residents. I believe a functional economy needs diverse jobs and income levels, and housing for all of those workers, and it needs to be near their jobs. Repealing restrictive housing laws will provide tools needed to fix the jobs-housing imbalance with a smart and balanced long-term strategy to build homes near jobs and jobs near homes, relieving traffic congestion and improving qualify of life.
Many area roads are congested and in poor repair. How will your policies address transportation needs?
I will work hard to secure local, state, and federal funding for vital infrastructure improvements to fix our roads and widen or build where appropriate. I support halting development when it is appropriate to do so, such as in the recent case where the Mountain House Community Services District and the board of supervisors took a stand and told a developer: “Enough. No more new homes until Grant Line Road is widened to four lanes.” Additionally, I support the Valley Link rail project to bring light rail that connects to BART which would reduce commute times for some residents and relieve some congestion.
What is your top public safety priority for the county?
My top public safety priority for the county is the efficient and effective delivery of emergency medical services for the citizens and visitors of San Joaquin County, and that law enforcement is equipped with appropriate resources to keep us safe. Also, I will work hard to secure local, state, and federal funding for vital infrastructure improvements needed to ensure the highest quality public safety.
What opportunities do you see that San Joaquin County must take advantage of right now? If elected, how will you help make that happen?
San Joaquin County must focus on economic development for working-class families and take advantage of potential state funds to build a state university with a focus on S.T.E.M. in South San Joaquin County, as well as expand vocational and technical schools. I would support using resources to partner with our school boards to establish vocation and technical education programs in our high schools, because not everyone wants to go to a university. Additionally, I would support the San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority and their strategy to bring light rail that connects to BART, as well as vital infrastructure improvements through local, state, and federal funding. Lower real estate costs are also an advantage that San Joaquin County has, in terms of Bay Area businesses building here or relocating to some of the empty warehouses here.
I support constructing an accessible shelter in South San Joaquin County, building affordable housing, advocating for tuition-free college and trade school in South San Joaquin County, recruiting high-wage industries to build or relocate here, and prioritizing infrastructure, less traffic, and clean water.
Why should voters select you to represent District 5 on the Board of Supervisors?
My name is Mateo Morelos Bedolla. I am a construction manager, former Congressional aide, organizer, and second-generation Tracyite. And I am running for San Joaquin County supervisor to create a California for the many. Our movement fights for the economic and social dignity of working people, including improved and expanded Medicaid/mental health, housing as a right, tuition-free college and trade school, high-wage jobs, infrastructure, less traffic, clean water, and more.
For too long, we have allowed politicians to settle for rising rents, pricey health care, and underfunded education. In the wealthiest nation in the world, it shouldn’t take 100 years to accomplish great things for working families — it takes political courage. It’s time we had an outside candidate challenge the real-estate-backed elected officials corrupted by bribes.
I am the only candidate that rejects money from corporate PACs or lobbyists, which allows me to put the needs of working-class families first. Thousands of Tracy and surrounding area residents have mobilized around our vision, and it would be an honor to have your support on March 3. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.