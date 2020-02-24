What is your educational background? (Please specify degrees or certifications.)
● B.A., San Francisco State University
● M.A., Public Administration, Golden Gate University
● Fellow, Great Valley Center’s Institute for Emerging Area Leaders
● Fellow, American Leadership Forum
What is your professional background? (Please indicate current employment.)
● Executive director, Sow A Seed Community Foundation (Current)
● Councilmember, City of Tracy (Current)
● Planning commissioner, City of Tracy
● San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jurist
● Adjunct faculty, University of Phoenix Graduate School of Business (policy and finance)
● Real estate broker 20-plus years, Gold Street Real Estate Investments
● 20-plus years of business management
What is your experience in elected office? Please name your two most important accomplishments.
I was elected to the Tracy City Council in 2016. Additionally, I serve in many professional boards of directors and was appointed to county and city commissions prior to election.
My accomplishments include addressing our homeless issue and advocating for government accountability.
I am proud to say that I have been proactive and steadfast about the need to get ahead of our growing homelessness issue in the city of Tracy. We are not immune to this issue that is plaguing communities across the United States, but if we are too slow to respond it only makes matters worse. I stood my ground for nearly four years, and finally we have an opportunity to implement plans that will give us an opportunity to clear our parks of encampments and connect homeless people to the services they need.
Initially, I did not have the support of the Tracy City Council to address this problem. I brought two requests to declare a shelter crisis and qualify for state funding, both were voted down. I proposed a holistic approach, deemed Project BEST (Balanced, Evidence-Based, Safety Focused, and Timely), to address all facets of homelessness from housing to mental illness to substance use, and from veterans, to youth, and to working poor, and that was also rejected. Fortunately, I started a citizen-led task force in 2017 with the help of experienced professionals and community members and we were able to work with county, state, and federal leaders and connect our community to funding and services such as food, toiletries, mental health and housing. Despite the city’s lack of participation in initiatives to address homelessness, the hardworking community members made it possible for the city to demonstrate a relationship in order to qualify for grant assistance needed to host four public community meetings and get technical assistance for a homeless strategic plan. On March 17, 2020, we will finally get to vote on a full strategic plan. I encourage every citizen in Tracy to show up and participate.
I advocated for transparency, accountability, a code of conduct to guide the Tracy City Council. I stood up for taxpayers and residents and reported the staff intimidation, abuse of power, and violations of the council-management form of government that costs the city of Tracy hundreds of thousands of dollars and interfered with our ability to address the issues that were negatively impacting life for our residents. An independent investigation verified community concerns and mandated the development of a code of conduct. A code of conduct and solid protocols to protect our city’s interest were adopted in October 2019.
When and why did you first become interested in seeking election to the Board of Supervisors?
I first became interested and ran for the Board of Supervisors in 2012. While serving on the San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury (06/07 & 07/08), I had the opportunity to provide oversight and suggestions to improve city and county agencies. The Board of Supervisors is greatly responsible for administering federal and state programs and connecting the local communities to social services and safety net and quality of life programs that we rely on. I am passionate about effective administration and I want to improve our service delivery and use my network and collaboration skills to expand our ability to attract dollars and access services for our residents.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing San Joaquin County? How would you respond to it?
Right now we have an urgent need for leadership to come together as a region. The community issues that we are facing — traffic congestion, homelessness, lack of high-paying jobs, and public safety — are no longer about individual cities. The best example is the traffic congestion. The pain and the problems that our residents struggle with can no longer be escaped by moving to the next city, so we have to work together and regional collaboration and leadership. As county supervisor, I am going to bring our individual city leaders to the same table with the county and advocate that we get the resources that we pay for and deserve, and that we coordinate work together so that our collective dollars and strengths come together to fix our roads, reduce the number of people living on our streets, and make us more attractive, as a region, in order to improve our community health and outlook.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as a county supervisor?
This is a complex and comprehensive issue that will require a comprehensive approach. We need to prevent new cases with a prevention plan that includes accessible community resources and housing that fits all income levels and an intervention plan that addresses specific homeless demographics, including veterans, formerly incarcerated, foster youth, substance users, mentally ill, and unemployed people. Every city should be required to have a strategic plan according to their city’s specific needs that demonstrates the following:
● Participation in the continuum of care, which is the regional planning body that helps secure funds.
● A commitment to pursuing available funding to address the issue.
● Prevention strategies.
● Housing for all income levels.
● Emergency shelters.
● A community navigation center with case management access to connect homeless families to shelter, treatment, and jobs.
Many people commute out of the county for work. What policies will you champion to encourage businesses/employers to create jobs in San Joaquin County?
My proposal is that we have a housing-jobs balance policy that will address the needs of high-paying employers and incentivize locating in San Joaquin County. Regionally, the cities and county must work with the state of California and our federal legislators to invest in fixing the issues of failing infrastructure that lead to traffic congestion, and we must modernize our systems to be on par with what employers are looking for. At the same time, we have to improve our educated workforce and apprenticeship opportunities to fit the hireability and succession plans for high-paying employers like the ones our residents travel to.
What specific actions can the Board of Supervisors take to create affordable housing for San Joaquin County residents, including seniors?
In order to create more affordable housing, we must take advantage of every opportunity, from tax increment finance plans to affordable by design to state and federal program opportunities. We must determine and prioritize the appropriate mix of housing types needed, set goals to develop the right number, and work with public and private housing developers and government agencies to implement policies that recognize the needs and income of all residents, including our seniors, young adults, and low-income and moderate-income owners. I propose that we work remove barriers and adjust fee structures to incentivize those who can help achieve the goals. We need to ensure that each city needs to have something in place to make sure that valley residents are not being pushed out by people who can bring in higher incomes, and we can do that by honoring our housing element and the goals of the RHNA (regional housing needs assessments), which clearly outline what housing stock is needed.
Many area roads are congested and in poor repair. How will your policies address transportation needs?
Road congestion and infrastructure needs have been neglected for a while and will need a multifaceted approach because Altamont traffic is very different from city-limit congestion.
● Roadways and infrastructure are underfunded, so we must secure financing with the help of federal and state dollars, and we should consider a regional tax and or bond measure that can only be used for roadways and infrastructure.
● We need to make sure that San Joaquin County leadership invests in the expansion of rail and connectivity, including Valley Link, in addition to other modes of transportation.
● I would like to create a plan for the creation of new highway on-ramp connectors to end bottlenecking of traffic into neighborhoods as commuters access the highway.
● Cities in the region should be working together to either negotiate a better tax sharing agreement with the county to invest in the roads or we must demand that the county provide a plan that will use our tax dollars on our roads and infrastructure.
● Ensure that every new development plan, business or residential, includes contributions and benefits to roadways and infrastructure.
What is your top public safety priority for the county?
I want to ensure that our budget, expenditures, and policies demonstrate a commitment to public safety. From crime prevention to homelessness and from violence reduction to improved emergency services, all aspects are important to our comfort, safety, and quality of life. Our officers need proper reception sites and connections to help the homeless they encounter. We must fill the vacancies in our sheriff’s department to ensure that the number of officers available is aligned with the recommended average per capita. It is not acceptable that we lose officers and have problems recruiting because we are not competitive with our neighboring communities. We must address issues with emergency service policies coming from our county that interfere with fire department’s ability to respond to life threatening emergencies. And, we must be sure that every department that touches public safety is armed with tools, resources, and policies that will allow them to be most efficient.
What opportunities do you see that San Joaquin County must take advantage of right now? If elected, how will you help make that happen?
We have an opportunity and a responsibility to create high-paying local jobs. We have a lot of available land in San Joaquin that could be used to create new jobs in proportion to the amount of houses that are being built. As mentioned, my proposal is that we have a housing-jobs balance policy that will address the needs of high-paying employers and incentive locating in San Joaquin County. Regionally, the cities and county must work with the state of California and our federal legislators to invest in fixing the issues of failing infrastructure that lead to traffic congestion, and we must modernize our systems to be on par with what employers are looking for. There’s a lot of momentum right now with significant projects like Valley Link Rail, Cal State University San Joaquin, and apprenticeship programs that together can help us attract jobs. We must be fierce advocates for each piece of the puzzle.
Why should voters select you to represent District 5 on the Board of Supervisors?
District 5 voters have had nearly two decades to witness my heart for problem solving and collaborative leadership. I have been a consensus builder for our community, and I have used my experience in administration and business to bring resources to our community. I understand administration and finance, and I have created jobs and implemented important community programs such as those that address mental health and public safety. Most importantly, I listen to the residents of this community and I always put the people of this community before politics. You can trust that my decisions are always based on what is best for our community.
