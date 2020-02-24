What is your educational background? (Please specify degrees or certifications.)
I graduated from Tracy High School in 1991. After high school, I attended San Joaquin Delta College (Associate of Arts degree) and Sacramento State University, where I obtained my Bachelor of Science degree. I graduated from Humphreys School of Law in 2008 with a Juris Doctor degree.
What is your professional background? (Please indicate current employment.)
I have been employed as a state police officer since 1996. I have worked in the Tracy area since 2001 and currently hold the rank of sergeant. Since 1996, I have worked in San Francisco, Castro Valley, Dublin, Stockton, and Tracy. Some of my experience and training include: member of the San Mateo Gang Task Force, Patrol, Drug Recognition Expert/Coordinator, Training Officer, Evidence Officer, Firearms, and Public Affairs Officer. Due to my dedication to the residents of Tracy and the surrounding areas, I have been honored with several awards and recognition:
- American Legion Officer of the Year (2008)
- American Legion Regional Officer of the Year (2008, 2017)
- Elks Lodge Drug Awareness Award
- Tracy Unified School District “Outstanding Character” Award
- San Joaquin Board of Supervisors Certificate of Recognition
- California State Legislature Certificate of Recognition
- U.S. Congress Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition
I served as an adjunct professor in the Criminal Justice and Paralegal department at ITT Technical Institute. Furthermore, I served on the Criminal Justice advisory board at Humphrey’s College.
What is your experience in elected office? Please name your two most important accomplishments.
I was elected to the Tracy City Council in 2010 and 2014. In 2015, I was voted unanimously as the mayor pro tempore. I was elected mayor of the city of Tracy in 2016 and 2018.
Committees:
- Served as Vice Chair and Chair of the San Joaquin Council of Governments.
- Served as Vice Chair and Chair of the South County Fire Authority
- City/Tracy Unified School District Liaison
- Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Traffic Authority
- Past Joint City/County Criminal Justice Task Force
- Past San Joaquin Partnership
Important Accomplishments:
In 2017, I led a new advanced life support agreement between the city of Tracy and San Joaquin County that allowed the Tracy Fire Department to respond to all medical emergency calls at the same time as ambulances, which previously was not allowed. This was a fight I was told I would not win because nobody beats the county. With the help of the city, Tracy Firefighters Association, and the residents of Tracy, we took back our city and saved lives. We had the support of over 300 cities and legislation was pushed through Sacramento to make sure this never happens to any other city. Late last year, Governor Newsom signed SB 438, giving local control of EMS dispatch. (Determination, willingness to fight, and leadership)
As mayor, I proposed and the council adopted my five-point plan that has made Tracy the safest and most prosperous city in San Joaquin County. Tracy has led in business creation, added over 5,000 jobs, and remains one of the safest cities in the region. Our property tax and sales tax revenue is higher than it has ever been. Our unemployment rate has declined ever year. There has been no mayor in history that has gotten as much accomplished in the same amount of time. At the heart of my efforts is 36 straight months of economic growth: When we give businesses and people the freedom and incentives to unleash the drive and entrepreneurial spirit that are the core of progress, we all benefit.
When and why did you first become interested in seeking election to the Board of Supervisors?
My roots run deep in San Joaquin County. I’m a third-generation resident and was born and raised in Tracy. I graduated from Tracy High School, Delta College, Sacramento State University, and earned my law degree from Humphreys College in Stockton. I’m an active state police sergeant in the Tracy area and have worked in every city in San Joaquin County. I love this community and San Joaquin County and can’t think of a better place to live and raise a family. I have two daughters that I want to see grow up here, raise a family, and grow old here. As you do with your family.
However, even with all the success, there is more work to be done. The homeless crisis is out of control, commute times are increasing, cost of living continues to increase, crime rates are increasing in part of the county.
The next supervisor needs to have the experience, education, track record of accomplishments, be a fighter, and listen to the interest of the community, if we are going to solve these problems. I have all these qualities and they are unmatched by any other candidate
I have always been true to my word. Unlike many elected officials, when I tell you I’m going to do something, I do it. I promise you a choice; not an echo.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing San Joaquin County? How would you respond to it?
There is no question that homelessness has increased in San Joaquin County over the last few years. But like those of us here in San Joaquin County have had to do before on so many other issues, we can’t wait for legislators in Sacramento to fix the problem. The fact is we need a new targeted, and deliberative, approach to reverse those homeless numbers locally and put them on the decline. That requires not only viewing this issue as one of housing; that’s only one component of the overall issue. People are experiencing homelessness for a variety of reasons including substance abuse problems and those who have serious mental health issues and lack available resources. As a law enforcement officer for the better part of two decades, I encounter all of these individuals firsthand.
• Provide substance abuse treatment for those who need and are willing to accept it.
• Expand the availability of public, private and faith-based mental health services.
• Increase sanitation services to remove trash from streets, parks, lots, and sidewalks.
• Reduce the skyrocketing cost of housing and increase its availability.
• Vocational and job training.
• Fight to repeal early-release laws and make sure law enforcement has the resources to do their job.
• Tracy has one of the worst tax sharing agreements in the state. Tracy only receives about 20% of local allocated property taxes with the rest going to San Joaquin County. Very little of the money that the county receives comes back to Tracy; instead, it goes to the county for services that many of our own residents don’t receive. This tax sharing agreement is unfair and is a detriment. We must improve our percentage so we can use the money to improve services and quality of life of our residents.
This is a humanitarian emergency for California, and a cost of living, mental health, public health & safety, and substance abuse crisis.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as a county supervisor?
Same as above.
Many people commute out of the county for work. What policies will you champion to encourage businesses/employers to create jobs in San Joaquin County?
1. Invest in education.
In a world that’s becoming increasingly complex, where success is driven not only by what you know but by what you can do with what you know, it’s important than ever for our youth to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to solve tough problems, gather and evaluate evidence, and make sense of information.
- a. Increase our youth’s access to quality STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) learning opportunities. STEM education from K-12.
- b. Improve access to higher education — bring a state university to San Joaquin County.
- c. Increase availability of scholarships for vocational schools as well as universities.
2. Expand businesses that are already here.
3. Create a long-term vision, being proactive and aggressive.
4. Get back to basic customer service.
5. Streamline the permit process and reduce bureaucratic red tape.
6. Reduce fees. The lower the fees or taxes, the more it will help small businesses and entrepreneurs; it will allow them the capital to invest, spend, or grow, their businesses.
7. Invest in infrastructure.
8. Expand the Port of Stockton and Stockton Metropolitan Airport.
9. Establish Valley Link and expand the ACE Train services.
What specific actions can the Board of Supervisors take to create affordable housing for San Joaquin County residents, including seniors?
There is no doubt that housing has become increasingly unaffordable to many of the workers who serve the community, including our seniors. When a growing population creates a growing demand for housing, the price of existing housing goes up. This is the effect of supply and demand. The lack of sufficient supply of affordable housing can have repercussions. These repercussions can manifest by more young workers moving to more affordable cities with more affordable housing; increased difficulty attracting and retaining workers; and increased traffic as people commute to work.
The following are samples of creative ideas to create housing affordability:
1) Allow for construction of more housing, in taller, denser developments. Height and other zoning restrictions could be relaxed to expand housing supply, and these development incentives could be linked to the provision of affordable housing.
2) As we continue to invest in transit and other infrastructure that are located near new amenities, we can provide incentives to build affordable housing units in transit-served locations.
3) Allow and encourage experimentation around building types. As our housing needs grow and change, we need to be flexible. Creating smaller, less expensive housing and rental units is one example.
4) Reforming outdated laws like the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
5) Reduce the regulation and approval time of the San Joaquin Local Agency Formation Commission.
Continue to evaluate the development review process and make it more efficient to make it easier and less costly to produce housing. Many of the multiple fees charged by the county and state agencies don’t take into account or differentiate between building above-market homes and homes that are more affordable.
Many area roads are congested and in poor repair. How will your policies address transportation needs?
San Joaquin County has become an outlet for Bay Area growth and we have seen it in our population growth. Many of our residents commute to the Bay Area for employment and this is adding to the congestion that we are seeing on our roadways and freeways. I see it every day while working as a state police sergeant. The commute starts at around 3:30 a.m. and ends around 7 p.m. That doesn’t take into account accidents. This affects your quality of life with your families, your health, and the local economy. This is why it’s so important to invest in our infrastructure to reduce traffic congestion and commute times.
I currently sit on the San Joaquin Council of Government Board and have been its chairperson. SJCOG is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the San Joaquin region. During my time on SJCOG, I have been personally involved, advocated, and fought for transportation/infrastructure projects at the local, state, and federal level, as well as the funding for these projects. Many of these projects are either in the environmental, design, and funding phase. These include:
• I-205 expansion
• SR-120/SR-99 interchange
• SR-120/Union Road interchange
• I-205 and I-580 International Park of Commerce interchanges
• Expansion of International Park of Commerce
• Valley Link light rail service
• Expand ACE train services
• Expand public transit opportunities
Port of Stockton: Expand the shipping of cargo instead of having them hauled by big rigs on our freeways/roadways.
Stockton Metropolitan Airport: Expand our airport to a national hub and increase cargo flights.
Furthermore, I will continue to fight for a fair tax sharing agreement with the county. Cities in San Joaquin County only receive about 20% of local allocated property taxes with the rest going to San Joaquin County (80%). We must improve our percentage so we can use the money to improve services, transportation needs and quality of life of our residents.
What is your top public safety priority for the county?
The first priority of government is to keep our citizens safe. For over twenty years, I have worked and currently work as a state police sergeant and have worked in every city in San Joaquin County. I have devoted my life to public safety. There are three areas that need to be addressed immediately:
Homelessness. This is a humanitarian emergency for California, and a cost of living, mental health, public health and safety, and substance abuse crisis.
Working with our law enforcement leaders, elected officials, and residents to make sure we reform and/or repeal horrible early release laws like Proposition 47 and AB 109.
Making sure the San Joaquin County Sheriff Department has the deputies to keep our communities safe. Currently, the staffing levels of our deputies patrolling our rural neighborhoods and roadways are not close to being at full staffing levels, in fact, the staffing levels are approximately only half of what it should be. This an officer safety and a community safety issue.
What opportunities do you see that San Joaquin County must take advantage of right now? If elected, how will you help make that happen?
We are experiencing a strong economy with positive job growth and job creation. Business optimism is high, which has led to more sales, hiring and investment. We must use this strong economy to our advantage and remain proactive and aggressively seek out and diversify our economy with commercial, industrial, high tech, and various other types of businesses that bring revenue and higher paying jobs to San Joaquin County.
We must use this strong economy to our advantage and proactively and aggressively seek out federal and state grants for our roadways and infrastructure. We have already received millions of dollars in the past year for roadway improvements and transportation. We must continue to seek out these grants for our light rail system (Valley Link), roadway improvements and widening, and traffic safety funding (police, fire department, public works).
Why should voters select you to represent District 5 on the Board of Supervisors?
To make San Joaquin County a safer and more desirable place to live, work, and raise our families. I am more optimistic about the future of San Joaquin County than ever before.
We must have a long-term vision and continue to look into the future or keep our blinders on and stay stuck in the past and watch things pass us by. However, there are problems that need to be immediately addressed and dealt with.
The homeless crisis. I’m the only candidate who has consistently stated that it’s not just a housing issue but a substance abuse and mental health issue. We need to solve the underlying problem if we are going to fix this crisis. As a state police sergeant, I’m on the front lines and see this every day and have experience dealing with this issue.
Reduce commute times and traffic congestion. We need to expand our freeways and infrastructure, use the Port of Stockton to ship cargo instead of having them hauled on our freeways, expand the Stockton Metropolitan Airport to a national hub and increase cargo flights, expand services and add routes by ACE train, and continue to pursue Valley Link light rail. I sit on the Council of Governments and was previously its chairperson and I have personally fought for and advocated for many of these at the local, state and federal level. This includes the I-205 expansion, SR-120/SR-99 interchange, SR-120/Union Road interchange, I-205 and I-580 International Park of Commerce interchanges, expansion of International Park of Commerce, Valley Link light rail service, expand ACE train services, expand public transit opportunities
Our cost of living continues to increase. We need to rein in the unelected bureaucrats who pass policy and regulations and don’t answer to the public. We need to reform outdated laws like the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) that add thousands of dollars to rent and mortgages, and expedite review by the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo). We must also remember that we can’t tax our way into prosperity
I have experience where it counts — right here in my hometown and San Joaquin County. I am proud of my record, but I’m not done yet. I don’t seek the position of Supervisor to do small things. I seek the position of Supervisor to finish the job.
We are at a pivotal point right now. On March 3, you will determine what type of city and county our kids and grandkids will inherit.
