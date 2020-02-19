Why do you believe you will best represent the 5th Senate District?
I was raised in this region and have a lifetime of service — joined the Army after high school and then returned to become a social worker treating drug addiction and working with families with loved ones in hospice care. I served on the Stockton City Council before serving on the State Assembly. Senate District 5 spans Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. I grew up in Stanislaus and attended Stan. State, taught at CSU Sacramento, and live in San Joaquin. I’m invested in every corner of this district and I feel confident that I understand the diverse communities that comprise it.
Why did you decide to seek election to the California Senate?
I currently represent much of the district in the California State Assembly and have been successful with many of my policy priorities, such as establishing Valley Link, promoting higher education in the district, and improving mental health care and access. I am pleased with my record over the last eight years in the Assembly but there is plenty more work to be done, and the opportunity to serve in the Senate will provide an even greater platform to lift up our communities.
What is your experience in elected office, and what do you count as your two most important accomplishments?
As I mentioned above, I have a long history of public service, including six years on the Stockton City Council, and I am now in my eighth year in the State Assembly. In that time, I feel I’ve accomplished a lot for the community. As an Assembly member, some of my most important accomplishments include:
• Stopping the Delta tunnels under Governor Brown’s watch (though the fight continues).
• Passing the law establishing Valley Link to connect the Central Valley to BART, including stops in Lathrop, Tracy, and Mountain House. Hard work will remain — as there will be a fight for funds — but we have made a huge step forward and I am resolved to see this effort through!
• Elevating the priority of a new state university in the region by getting the governor to support the study of a new CSU in San Joaquin County.
• Establishing the National Guard ChalleNGe Academy in French Camp, which is turning around hundreds of young lives each year. The Academy — through a partnership between the California National Guard and the San Joaquin County Office of Education — provides a highly structured environment for high school students who have dropped out of school, are at risk of dropping out, or are credit deficient. The Academy promotes leadership, cooperation, and academic skills, while building self-esteem, pride and confidence. The Academy is a voluntary program that includes a 22-week phase followed by a 12-month post-residential phase. I have had the pleasure of visiting the Academy a few times for graduation, to meet with the dedicated teachers and guardsmen and -women, and to observe the cadets in the classroom.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing this district? How would you respond to it?
This district is part of a growing super-region with the Bay Area, and we are going to have to focus on continuing to grow housing, transportation, and jobs to make sure people have places and means to live and work. Valley Link will help by easing congestion and improving commutes, but we must also continue to be creative about building more housing, which is why I will be authoring a bill to streamline the conversion of old hotels, motels, and commercial properties into housing.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as a state senator?
I see the issues of homelessness and mental illness as related and both most be addressed across a continuum of services. In the Senate I will continue to work on the priorities I am fighting for this year in the Assembly: expanding Laura’s Law, which permits courts to order outpatient treatment of people with severe mental illness. Too often we are forced to watch people suffer on the streets without treatment and I saw this often as a social worker. I’ll also continue to push for more efficient and effective use of Mental Health Services Act dollars and ways to stop the churn through our mental health system, especially for those who clearly have significant mental health challenges.
I’m also prioritizing reducing the barriers to develop more housing of all types and will be focusing on easing the conversion of commercial properties into affordable residences.
Many Tracy residents commute for work, and distribution is a growing industry in this area. How will your policies address transportation needs?
I authored legislation to establish the Valley Link project, and I will continue the fight to fund this critical project. I’ve also supported investments in the ACE train.
If elected, how do you plan to address access to and supply of water for agricultural and urban use?
I took a lead role in crafting the 2014 water bond, which included investments in safe drinking water and increased water efficiency. I am also taking a lead role on a new legislative proposal for a water bond this year. Any bond must include investments for levee investments and improvements to protect our communities and our water supply. I have consistently voted for policies and expenditures that promote greater water use efficiency, including the expansion of water recycling. I have placed a premium on pushing for greater regional self-sufficiency, so that we can reduce the reliance on the Delta. I have also authored legislation to make it easier for both urban and agricultural water districts to recharge their groundwater aquifers during periods of peak flows.
What economic policies do you support for agriculture? Logistics? Small businesses?
Small businesses are the backbone of the economy. Few places is that as true as it is in the Central Valley. I have worked hard to reach out to the business community in my district and have an open-door policy, so I can be a voice of reason for them. I have also made sure to be an advocate for policies that can directly stimulate businesses in our region and throughout the state. I was proud to author Assembly Bill 199 in 2015, which created a sales tax exclusion for the purchases of equipment relating to manufacturing that utilizes recycled material, which I extended last year with AB 1583. This law will continue to save tens of million of dollars for businesses.
In your view, what are the most important responsibilities of a state legislator?
In my life, I’ve always tried to put service before self to stand up and fight for my community and for the dignity of every human being. I believe that state legislators need to take on tough issues and bring forward ideas, even if ideas aren’t initially popular. We have to use our voice to ensure that state resources are driven to the communities that we represent.
What groups or individuals have endorsed your candidacy?
I have a long list of local leaders and organizations that are backing my run for state Senate. You can see more at www.susaneggman.com/endorsements.
Why should voters select you to represent the 5th Senate District?
I am proud of my record of service — I served in the Army as a medic; I cared for those fighting drug addiction and in hospice care as a social worker; in the state Assembly, I led the opposition to the Delta Tunnels, fought for a local VA hospital to care for Valley vets and have been a strong voice for our area.
