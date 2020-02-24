What is your educational background? (Please specify degrees or certifications.)
● Studied urban planning and construction management at Technical School-Maestro Mayor de Obras
● Executive education in public policy at Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
What is your professional background? (Please indicate current employment.)
I am currently a small-businesswoman, owning Agoura Land Development Co.
What is your experience in elected office? Please name your two most important accomplishments.
I was elected to Tracy City Council in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
My two greatest accomplishments while on the council are being a major facilitator in taking the Valley Link rail project from concept to feasibility with a timeline for completion, and assisting in the creation of 5,000 new jobs for the Tracy area for county residents, helping to ease their commutes so they can spend more time with their families.
When and why did you first become interested in seeking election to the Board of Supervisors?
In 2019 when I made the decision to run for supervisor, I chose to run to give our residents a results-oriented, commonsense voice on the Board of Supervisors.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing San Joaquin County? How would you respond to it?
Homelessness. We need real long-lasting solutions. While I understand the frustration that would lead some to want to bus our homeless to Stockton due to inaction by the county, that would only start a turf war and do nothing to fix the problem long term. We need to treat those with mental health issues and drug addiction, and give job retraining/placement and housing assistance for those who are simply down on their luck. We also need to revisit the county property tax sharing agreement. The county currently gets 80% of residents’ property taxes, one of the worst ratios in the state. That needs to change. Cities should have the resources to deal with the homeless problem in a way that fits their city, and having a greater share of our property taxes will do that.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as a county supervisor?
Many people commute out of the county for work. What policies will you champion to encourage businesses/employers to create jobs in San Joaquin County?
As vice chair of the Valley Link rail JPA, I have helped bring the project from concept to feasibility. Valley link will at its peak take 75K cars off of the Altamont commute, lessening the time spent going to work for both drivers and Valley Link passengers.
What specific actions can the Board of Supervisors take to create affordable housing for San Joaquin County residents, including seniors?
We need to eliminate the red tape, cut fees and get rid of other hurdles that creating costlier housing. Too often, those in government seek to create a program to make housing affordable, instead of looking in the mirror and seeing what they can change our their current regulations that would lower housing costs and allow homebuilders to create more housing in a timely manner.
Many area roads are congested and in poor repair. How will your policies address transportation needs?
With Valley Link rail, we will take more cars off the road, causing less wear and tear. We also need to make sure that our tax dollars meant for road repair and maintenance GO to road repair and maintenance. We need to create a road repair “lock box” where funds can only be used for that purpose.
What is your top public safety priority for the county?
Ensuring that EMS services are readily available through the entire county, and ensuring our deputy sheriffs are paid a competitive salary so we can recruit and retain officers, and stop the bleeding of experienced officers to other cities.
What opportunities do you see that San Joaquin County must take advantage of right now? If elected, how will you help make that happen?
We are perfectly situated as a logistical center, and our land prices vis-a-vis the Bay Area to lure any expansion of the Silicon Valley tech industry. As county supervisor, we need to not only create an environment to lure both types of industries, but also reach out and create a dialog with them, put a face to the county, and entice them to head east over the Altamont.
Why should voters select you to represent District 5 on the Board of Supervisors?
I have the vision, values and voice to represent District 5. Working men and woman know they can count on me stand up for them; that’s why I’m supported by Carpenters Local 152 and Laborers Local 73. Former Mayor Brent Ives supports me because he knows I will roll up my sleeves and get to work. There is a saying, “You’d be surprised how much gets done when you don’t care who gets the credit.” It’s a saying I practice on council, with Valley Link rail, and I would continue to practice on the Board of Supervisors. I humbly ask for your vote so I can serve you, and every resident of District 5, on the Board of Supervisors.
