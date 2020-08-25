An evacuation warning for areas southwest of Tracy has been lifted, affirming that Cal Fire’s battle against the SCU Lightning Complex Fire has halted the northward advance of the Canyon Zone fires.
Cal Fire and the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services announced at 5 p.m. Tuesday that the hills north of West Corral Hollow Road were no longer under an evacuation warning. The warning still applies to rural areas south of West Corral Hollow Road, which had previously been under an evacuation order. The hills within the fire perimeter in southern San Joaquin County are still subject to the previous evacuation order.
On Thursday, an evacuation order, requiring people to leave immediately, had been issued for rural areas south of West Corral Hollow Road. An evacuation warning, advising people to be prepared to leave on a moment’s notice, had been issued for rural areas north of that road and east of Interstate 580 on Thursday. The only area within Tracy city limits affected by the evacuation warning was the undeveloped western portion of Tracy Hills, while new homes in the development east of Interstate 580 were not subject to the warning.
Cal Fire Operations Chief Tim Ernst had reported on Monday that the Canyon Zone portion of the SCU Lightning Complex was halted a few miles south of Corral Hollow Road, and Cal Fire had also contained the fire along its eastern perimeter near Interstate 5 and the city of Patterson.
As of Tuesday morning, the SCU Lightning Complex had burned 363,772 acres, nearly all of it in the Diablo Range of mountains between the San Joaquin Valley and the Santa Clara Valley. While the northward advance of the fire had been halted, the southward advance, toward Highway 152 and the San Luis Reservoir, continued, with the fire spreading toward the city of Gilroy.
Public safety and firefighting agencies from the seven affected counties and beyond were engaged in the fight, with 1,393 firefighters, 162 engines, 42 water tenders, 23 hand crews, 40 bulldozers and five helicopters assigned.
