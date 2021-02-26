Melinda Ramirez and Sean Mefford have learned through experience that moving people from roadside and city park encampments into temporary or permanent shelter is never a simple process.
The many steps, which can be drawn out over weeks or months, include convincing people to trust the institutions – be they governmental, faith-based or community-based – that say they can offer help.
Ramirez and Mefford work for the Stockton Corps of the Salvation Army, and last week they brought their newest tool for helping the homeless to Tracy – a van fully equipped as a mobile service center – to El Pescadero Park and other encampments around town.
Ramirez, a program director with the Salvation Army, said the faith-based group has long recognized that the offer of social services is generally the first step to getting people off the street and out of encampments, but it’s a big step with some daunting obstacles.
“The two biggest things are followup and transportation,” Ramirez said. “Those are the two biggest obstacles in case management, and this is the solution to both.”
Mefford, a community outreach specialist with the Salvation Army, said that people living in encampments like El Pescadero Park aren’t likely to visit the governmental or social services offices where they could sign up for assistance in finding housing, employment or access to services for those in need.
“This is like our mobile office that allows us to meet people wherever. We have a fax machine, printer, satellite phone,” he said “We can help them with ID vouchers, help them apply for benefits right there instead of hoping they can show up for a follow-up appointment.”
The van, a converted 2020 Ford Transit van, has a small office complete with its own WiFi in the back, and the main passenger compartment includes seating, space to stack milk-crate sized containers, and shelving for supplies. If needed they could fit a couple of people plus a shopping cart full of their belongings in the van.
“This allows us to transport people to housing, shelters, and bring their stuff with us. Usually when we go out for outreach we’ll have tents, sleeping bags, whatever we have to give out that day,” Mefford said.
The Salvation Army introduced the van to Tracy on Feb. 18, with city officials on-hand. The van’s crew handed out about 60 bags with snacks, hand sanitizer, face masks, and cards with contact information for the Salvation Army, to people living in the park and other camps around town. It’s one of four such vans that the Salvation Army has deployed in California this month.
“They designed this so we can transport people. Because when you finally get somebody to say, ‘I want the help. I’m ready to go,’ you want to be able to say, ‘Let’s load your stuff up. Let’s go. We’re going to get you into housing right now,’” Mefford said.
Getting people to the point where they want the help and are willing to accept a ride to someplace like Gospel Center Rescue Mission or San Joaquin County Behavior Health Services in Stockton, can take a long time. The Salvation Army also has its own programs in Stockton, Sacramento, Oakland, and other cities across California.
Tracy Police officer Steve Flores, who was at El Pescadero Park on Wednesday when the crew from the Salvation Army arrived with their new van, said that based on his own experience talking to homeless people he understands how hard it can be to convince people to accept help.
“They’re not used to structure and rules. They don’t like their freedom taken away,” Flores said. “Sometimes it’s their bad habits. They’re functioning and they’ve settled for it. Until you want to get help you have to be willing get rid of your bad habits and really commit to changing your life.”
Ramirez said that the small victories make her job worthwhile.
“Just getting someone signed up for Social Security, that’s a huge success right there,” she said. In another recent case she convinced a woman living out of her car with her young daughter to accept help.
“We started out bringing Christmas toys through our Angel Tree program. We brought her daughter some Christmas toys and from there we just kept in contact with her and built that trust. She wouldn’t talk to anybody else. We finally got her into the Gospel Center, and we’re still working with her.”
Ramirez started working with the Salvation Army in December, and had already been active in Tracy, helping connect homeless people with services for the past five years, most recently through Tracy Community Connections Center.
Lt. Juan Oregel, the officer in charge of Salvation Army’s Stockton Corps, said his group was aware of the work Ramirez had been doing in Tracy and saw an opportunity to combine her experience and connections with the Salvation Army’s reputation and resources as the group sought to expand its reach.
“We had no idea what that was going to look like. So when we made contact with Melinda and were able to hire her, we’ve just had open opportunities,” he said. “Our hope is that this van will help us assist the community of Tracy partners. What other organizations are doing, which she already knows, we’ll connect those resources. This van will help all of them.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
