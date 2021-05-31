Another dry year in California means that federally-managed water supplies for farms and cities will face severe cutbacks.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Wednesday that farms and cities served by the federal Central Valley Project -- including a series of reservoirs in the Sierra foothills, as well as the Delta-Mendota Canal – won’t get nearly as much water as they would in other years.
The Bureau of Reclamation reported that 2021 is turning out to be the driest year in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Basin since 1977. During the month of April the rivers that flow into the Delta, including the Sacramento, American, Feather and Yuba rivers, have seen a reduction of about 685,000 acre feet, the bureau reported.
The city of Tracy, by comparison, uses 19,527 acre-feet per-year, according to the city’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan, including 10,692 acre-feet for residential customers.
Farms served by the Central Valley Project, including farms north and south of the Delta, won’t get any of the water they ordinarily would get from the USBR. Cities like Tracy, which contract with the USBR and Central Valley Project for much of their municipal water supply, will get only 25% of the water specified in their contracts.
Central Valley Project water, which comes from the Delta and is delivered to Tracy’s John Jones Water Treatment Plan by way of the Delta-Mendota Canal, accounts for a significant portion of the city’s potable water supply.
According to the city’s Urban Water Management Plan, the city has a contract with the USBR for 10,000 acre-feet per-year, plus another 10,000 acre-feet per-year through agreements with the West Side and Banta Carbona irrigation districts.
The city has other sources of water in addition to its USBR contracts. Tracy is part of the South County Water Supply Program through the South San Joaquin Irrigation District. That source is separate from the USBR contract, and provides up to 13,135 acre-feet per-year of Stanislaus River water, delivered by way of a pipeline from Woodward Reservoir near Oakdale.
The city’s other backup is a series of groundwater wells around town, which provided about 6% of the city’s potable water supply in 2020.
Farming communities that rely on the Central Valley Project face a much tougher summer. The San Luis and Delta Mendota Water Authority, which manages water deliveries to 1.2 million acres of farmland and 3 million people, said the bureau’s announcement highlights the challenges of water management in California.
“The challenge before us is unprecedented in the history of the Central Valley Project and demands significant engagement by both federal and state governments to reduce the very real impacts of the drought in the short-term while simultaneously significantly increasing investment in long-term and sustainable solutions,” said authority Executive Director Federico Barajas in a statement released Wednesday.
“We must increase funding to repair and expand the critical conveyance infrastructure that serves as the backbone of California, we must build and expand facilities that increase our ability to store water during those flood years for future dry years we know will come, and we must continue to improve the operational flexibility of our system.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
