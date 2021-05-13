The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has increased the flow of water from New Melones Reservoir – along the Stanislaus River near Angels Camp, Columbia, Sonora and Jamestown – to help the federal agency meet its Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta salinity and outflow requirements.
Flow releases began May 10 on the lower Stanislaus River and reached a total flow of 1,000 cubic feet per-second, and increased the next day to reach 1,500 cfs. The bureau expects to maintain this flow of 1,500 for an extended time.
During the increased releases, water levels will remain higher and currents faster. The increased flows are welcomed by Tracy area irrigation districts pumping water out of the San Joaquin River, since the Stanislaus River merges into the San Joaquin River near the Durham Ferry Bridge southeast of Tracy.
For more information on Central Valley Project operations, visit www.usbr.gov/mp/cvo/.
