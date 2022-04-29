Federal authorities have arrested a Tracy man who faces child pornography and weapons charges.
U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Eastern District of California office in Sacramento reported on Thursday that a federal grand jury has indicted Wayne Lee Hauzer, 57, of Tracy, on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography and of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
In a statement released Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office states that Hauzer used the Kik messaging application to communicate with an undercover FBI agent, who Hauzer reportedly believed was a 13-year-old girl, and sent the agent a video depicting child pornography.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Tracy Police Department. During their investigation agents reportedly found Hauzer in possession of additional pornographic images of children, as well as 35 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a firearm without a serial number, known as a “ghost gun.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Hauzer is already a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. His previous convictions include enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography.
The charges he faces now, if convicted, could result in a prison sentence of up to 40 years, a $250,000 fine and possibly a lifetime of supervised release.
This arrest is part of Project Safe Childhood, which the U.S. Department of Justice launched in 2006 to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse. Information on the initiative is at www.usdoj.gov/psc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.