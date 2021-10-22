West High FFA Fall Festival returned with carnival games for children, a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch on Saturday at the campus’ FFA Garden near the east parking lot.
A petting zoo with livestock projects including pigs, turkeys, goats, rabbits and a quarter horse were on display for kids and adults as members ran children’s games with prizes for the younger visitors.
Families could purchase a pumpkin for $5 from the pumpkin patch and decorate it with help from the FFA members.
The fundraising festival wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
