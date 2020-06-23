The latest candidate to join the race for Tracy City Council is Amrik Wander, a seven-year Tracy resident. He filed his candidate intention statement June 16.
Wander, 32, chose to run for a council seat based on his interests in education, economic development, employment and safety in town. He contends that Tracy should be a destination for higher education.
“It would be great if we could bring a college or university to our city,” he said. “I want to put my efforts, if we can get a California State University proposal for San Joaquin County, to have a main campus here in Tracy.”
He said that would be the catalyst for a range of initiatives that could move the city forward and bring job opportunities, a skilled workforce and new economic development possibilities to town.
“Organizations always look for talent,” he said. “They can find talent in the university, and they would be attracted to our city, to bring their satellite office or a main campus here, but we have to start it. We have to stand for something very strong.”
He added that public safety is also a high priority, and that more welcoming parks and streets enhance the quality of life for all residents.
Wander is a relative newcomer to local politics, with experience in government service as a member of the San Joaquin County Civil Service Commission, which operates as part of the county’s human resources division, since August 2019. In his career, Wander is an applications engineer specializing in computer science and working in the information technology department for Wells Fargo Bank. He and his wife, Pawan Sidhu Wander, have two young children.
Wander is the fifth person to step forward in the race for two Tracy City Council seats in November. Also running are Elizabeth Ortiz, Ameni Alexander, Jaime Medina and Eleassia Davis. They are running for seats now held by Nancy Young, who is running for mayor, and Rhodesia Ransom, who is running for San Joaquin County supervisor.
The city also has four candidates for mayor, which is an open seat as Mayor Robert Rickman makes a run for county supervisor. In addition to Young, Jass Sangha, Abdul Wahid and Angelo Alejandre are seeking the open seat.
The nomination period, when candidates will formally file to run for office, is later in the summer.
