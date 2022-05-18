A wind-driven fire burned about 50 acres of vegetation just south of Deuel Vocational Institution on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started at about 1 p.m. on the east side of Kasson Road where it meets the driveway for the former prison. From there the wind pushed the flames southeast across a field that had once been part of the prison’s farming operation.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Division Chief David Bramell reported that some agricultural structures were threatened, but firefighters, with support of five engines, including units from Lathrop and Manteca, quickly brought the flames under control. Kasson Road remained open, with the California Highway Patrol arriving to direct traffic around firefighting equipment.
