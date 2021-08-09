A four-door Buick Regal was heavily damaged when it caught fire while driving on the 1100 block of Adam Street Monday morning.
Police and fire received a call around 10:45 a.m. about a car on fire in the middle of the road on Adam Street.
The driver stopped the car midway between 11th and 12th streets as a fire started in the ca’s engine compartment.
Flames poured from the engine compartment scorching the ground in front as the fire grew.
Firefighters from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority arrived and put out the fire which did not spread to nearby parked cars. The man driving the car and his dog were reportedly uninjured in the fire.
No damage was seen to several cars parked along the curb near the burning car.
