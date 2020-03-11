A 56-year-old man was killed by a fire in a motor home at the Orchard RV Park off Highway 132 in Vernalis on Monday night.
Firefighters were called at 10:35 p.m., according to a news release from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority. On their way there, they were told that other residents of the RV park were working together to pull a man out of the burning motor home through a window.
When firefighters arrived at the RV park at 2701 Highway 132, the man was unconscious and unresponsive on the front lawn. They immediately began life-saving efforts and were later joined by the staff of an American Medical Response ambulance, but they could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A dog in the motor home also died.
Sixteen firefighters were sent to the RV park. They had the fire in the motor home extinguished within 10 minutes.
The fire is believed to have been accidental. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is working with fire investigators to determine the cause.
The motor home is considered a total loss because of the heavy fire damage to the interior.
The law does not require smoke detectors in motor homes, but the fire department stressed the importance of having working in all homes and recreational vehicles so people are warned about fires as early as possible.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the man’s name had not been released.
