Four members of a Tracy family were among the five people killed in a car crash on March 11 in French Camp.
The California Highway Patrol reported last week that all five were in a 1997 Toyota traveling north along Interstate 5 at 11 p.m. when the car suddenly veered to the right, went off of the roadway just north of the Roth Road exit and crashed into a tree. Three of the people in the car died at the scene and the two others were taken to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s office identified the victims on Monday as Gina Jewell, 29; Nathaniel Clifton, 33; Phylis Clifton, 7; Major Clifton, 1; and Larinda Jones, 42, all of Tracy.
A GoFundMe page identifies Nathaniel Clifton and Jones as the parents of the two children killed in the crash. The page states the couple has a 9-year-old son who was not in the car.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol Stockton office said at 11 p.m. on March 11 a 1997 Toyota was travelling in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Roth Road exit when the vehicle suddenly veered to the right leaving the roadway and crossing through the road shoulder.
The vehicle struck a road sign then continued off the roadway colliding with a tree.
CHP investigators said the three rear passengers in the car were not restrained and stated alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
