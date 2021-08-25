A Stockton man who had worked under contract for Millennium High School was arrested by Tracy police detectives for several felony crimes against a minor.
In a new release police said Kyle Trevor Bossert, 22, was arrested on Aug. 19 for crimes he allegedly committed while serving as a part-time contracted band instructor at the high school from 2018 through 2020 when the crimes were reported to have occurred.
Bossert was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a misdemeanor battery charges and felony charges of harmful matter sent to seduce a minor, contacting a minor to commit a felony and meeting a minor for lewd purposes.
The victim is a minor and police will not comment further on the case. The San Joaquin County Jail does not list Bossert as being in custody.
Anyone with information on these crimes can contact Det. Leticia Infante at 831-6561 or leticia.infante@tracypd.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.