Former Tracy Mayor Michael Maciel has died following a car crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 132 and Koster Road.
The San Joaquin County Coroner confirmed on Friday that Maciel was the passenger in a 2014 Ford Focus that was one of the two cars involved in the crash.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the Focus was heading north along Koster Road at 3:40 p.m. Thursday and was crossing the intersection at Highway 132 when it was hit by an eastbound 2006 GMC Yukon. The CHP reported that the Yukon hit the driver’s side of the Ford.
The driver of the Focus, 18-year-old Nicholas Camper of Ripon, was rushed by ambulance to the hospital with major injuries. Maciel was transported to the hospital by helicopter, and later died of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Yukon, Fernando Duran-Ortiz, 44, sustained minor injuries.
Further details on the crash or the circumstances leading up to it were not available as of Friday.
Highway 132 is a two-lane road along that section, with left turn pockets leading to northbound and southbound Koster Road. There are stop signs for traffic on Koster Road, also a 2-lane road, but none for traffic on Highway 132.
Maciel, 71, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired Tracy Police captain. having served 23 years with the department before retiring in 2006. He was elected to the Tracy City Council in 2008 and re-elected in 2012, and then was elected mayor in 2014. He ran for re-election in 2016 but lost to Robert Rickman.
