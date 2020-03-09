The latest candidate to enter the race for Tracy City Council is Jaime Medina.
Medina is a fifth-generation Tracy resident, a U.S. Air Force veteran and the founder of Fix’d Inc., a Tracy-based veterans service organization. He filed his intention to run for office at Tracy City Hall on Monday.
Medina said that, as a combat veteran, he has experience making tough decisions in stressful situations, and he said the military also gave him valuable leadership experience that he wants to put to work in his community.
“I’ve been very successful throwing myself into the community as far as mentoring and heading up certain projects,” he said. “I’m ready to take it to the next level.”
He is now one of three people who have declared plans to run for two Tracy City Council seats in November. Elizabeth Ortiz filed her statement of intention to run back in June, and Tracy Unified School District trustee Ameni Alexander filed his statement on Feb. 20.
Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young will step down from her seat because of term limits and will run for mayor as Mayor Robert Rickman reaches his term limit. Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom is eligible to run for re-election but is running against Rickman for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.