Four people were reportedly injured Tuesday afternoon in a four-car crash at the intersection of Byron and Corral Hollow roads.
Tracy Police responded to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. and called ambulance crews to respond as well. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, which apparently happened when someone on Corral Hollow Road attempted an illegal left turn. All injuries, including one person with a broken femur, were described as non-life-threatening. Further details were not released, pending completion of the police investigation.
The crash happened in the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Byron Road, which terminates at the intersection. Two cars, a Toyota Camry and a Honda Accord, sustained major front-end damage on their passengers’ sides, and the Honda also had a broken windshield on the driver’s side. They came to rest next to the railroad tracks that cross Corral Hollow Road and run parallel to the north side of Byron Road.
The two other cars, a Cadillac and a Nissan Altima, stopped at the side of northbound Corral Hollow Road just north of the tracks, and both had sustained passenger-side damage.
The injured people were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, and all four cars had to be towed.
Northbound Corral Hollow Road was closed between 11th Street and Fieldview Drive while police investigated the scene.
