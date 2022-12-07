Four people were reportedly injured Tuesday afternoon in a four-car crash at the intersection of Byron and Corral Hollow roads.

Tracy Police responded to the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. and called ambulance crews to respond as well. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, which apparently happened when someone on Corral Hollow Road attempted an illegal left turn. All injuries, including one person with a broken femur, were described as non-life-threatening. Further details were not released, pending completion of the police investigation.

