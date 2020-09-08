Four people were killed in two separate crashes within four miles of each other on State Route 132 southeast of Tracy on Monday.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed in a two-car collision on State Route 132 west of River Road at 4 p.m.
The CHP said the driver of a 2001 Honda Civic, identified as Cecilia Delgadillo of Oakland, was eastbound on State Route 132 at an unknown speed when her car drifted at least 2 feet into the westbound lane. She reportedly turned sharply to the right toward the shoulder on the south side of the road.
The car began to turn counterclockwise crossing the east and west lanes of the road, colliding with a Ford 350 Econoline van on the north shoulder of westbound State Route 132. The van was traveling at approximately 40 mph as it pulled away from the stop sign at River Road.
The front of the van collided with the right side of the Honda, killing Delgadillo and the girl, who was sitting in the right front passenger seat. The CHP said Delgadillo was not wearing a seatbelt and would have survived the crash if she had been restrained.
The 12-year-old was wearing her seatbelt. A 2-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy in the Honda received major injuries in the crash and were taken to the University of California, Davis, hospital. The CHP did not release the names of the children involved.
The driver of the van, identified as Luis Chicas, 46, of Redwood City, was taken to San Joaquin General hospital with major injuries. A 34-year-old man riding in the van had minor injuries and did not require further medical attention.
Earlier on Monday two men from Modesto were killed in a three-car crash on State Route 132 just west of Hart Road. The CHP received that call at 3:05 a.m.
A preliminary investigation notes that a 2013 Scion, driven by Bernabe Guillen, 32, of Modesto, was heading east at about 60 mph. A 1989 Honda driven by a 60-year-old man from Modesto was heading west.
The CHP said as they passed the Scion crossed the center line and sideswiped the Honda sending it out of control. The Honda went toward the shoulder on the north side of the road and veered back across the westbound into the eastbound lane striking a 2005 Kia being driven by a 75-year-old man from Modesto.
The impact tore the Honda in half and sent the Kia into a field south of the roadway. The CHP reported that the drivers of both the Honda and the Kia were killed by the impact. The CHP did not release their names. Guillen was able to keep control of his car and stop safely.
During the investigation CHP determined the driver of the Kia was not wearing a seatbelt. The CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash and no arrests were made.
