A full day of events are planned for the Fourth of July Celebration presented by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce and city of Tracy.
6 a.m.: Hot air balloon lift off and pancake breakfast in Lincoln Park
10 a.m.: The Fourth of July parade begins at Sixth Street and Central Avenue and leads to Lincoln Park. Vendor booths and Kids Fun Zone open in Lincoln Park.
11:30 a.m.: Opening ceremonies in Lincoln Park
7 p.m.: Wayne Schneider Stadium at Tracy High will open with a magic show and kids activities featuring Sparkles and Ravioli from 7 to 9 p.m.
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks begin at Tracy High. There will be bleacher seating only, with no access to field. Tickets to watch the fireworks from the stadium bleachers are $5 for adults, $2 children 2 to 12-years-old and $2 for seniors 65-years-and-older.
