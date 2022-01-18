Every household in the United States can order four free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests online from the United States Postal Service.
The government’s new testing website, covidtests.gov, states the four tests are at-home rapid antigen tests that give results in about 30 minutes. The tests work whether a person has COVID-19 symptoms or not, and regardless of vaccination status.
Once ordered the tests take about seven to 12 days to arrive. The site also states that no cost antigen and PCR COVID-19 tests are available to everyone nationwide, including uninsured people, and provides a link to find testing sites nearby.
The site also states health insurance companies will reimburse for eight at home tests per month for each person on the health plan.
Starting last Friday, most people with a health plan can go online, to a pharmacy or store to buy an over the counter at-home COVID-19 test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at no cost — either by reimbursement or free of charge at the time of purchase through their insurance company.
People are recommended to take an at-home test if:
n They have COVID-19 symptoms like a fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or smell
n At least five days after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.
n When gathering with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or those that may not be vaccinated.
To order the four free tests visit https://special.usps.com/testkits. Test can be ordered online only and are not available for pick up from U.S. Post Office locations. There is a limit of one order per residential address and tests are scheduled to begin shipping in late January.
