Artists will have one more week to design artwork for the Grand Foundation’s #CommunityIsGrand heart exhibit as the deadline submissions has been extended to June 4.
Artists have until 5 p.m. next Friday to submit up to three designs for artwork to be placed on eight heart sculptures that will be displayed at West Valley Mall in the fall and then auctioned off in November at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Artists who have already submitted artwork can make changes or updates to their submissions.
Information on the exhibit and the call for artist form can be found at https://www.grandfoundation.org/communityisgrand.
