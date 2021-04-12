Themed window displays decorate the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts to celebrate April as Arts Month.
Because COVID-19 and social distancing rules a series of window displays highlighting visual arts, history of the Grand, the exhibitions program performing arts and arts education will be displayed as a project in conjunction with the Grand Foundation.
A community quilt featuring a series of 8-inch-square paper panels created by members of the community showing what art means to them will also be part of the display.
All windows of the display face Central Avenue and visitors can interact with some of the displays using a smartphone.
The Grand remains closed to the public during the pandemic but offers some distance programs. To learn more visit atthegrand.org
