A fire burned through a dry grass and weeds in a field off Third Street Friday morning that was started by a bird grounding itself to power lines.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews were called to a field off Third Street near Hoyt Park for a report of a power pole and grass fire.
Flames spread from the power pole toward a small wooden shed and burned the dry grass and weeds toward neighboring homes.
Fire crews brought the fire under control quickly and checked to see if the fire extended into the shed.
A dead bird and squirrel at the base of the poles led crews to believe the bird was on the wires with the squirrel when it grounded the lines caught fire and fell starting a fire in the grass field.
