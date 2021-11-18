A fence will be placed around the Great Plate building on Monday as the City of Tracy begins to prepare the 100-year-old building for demolition sometime next year.
In a news release from the city Thursday morning, crews will place the fence around the two-story building and parking lot at 714 N. Central Avenue, closing off a section of sidewalk in front of the building and partially closing nearby Jackson Alley next to the building. The fence is expected to remain up through March.
Carissa Lucas, public information officer for the city, said the fence is going up as crews begin preliminary work leading up to demolition, including testing materials for asbestos, obtaining the necessary demolition permits and selecting a demolition contractor.
The preliminary work is expected to take approximately 3 months to complete, but Lucas said that the city has not pulled a demolition permit yet, and has not set a date for when the building would be torn down.
The Great Plate building has been vacant since March of 2016 after the city received reports of a sloping floor in the north side of the building, revealing structural deficiencies that prompted the city to issue an order to vacate the building. The city followed up with a lawsuit in 2018, seeking to have the vacant building declared a public nuisance.
On May 20 of this year San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Robert Waters signed a Final Judgement Subject to Stipulation, in which the city and BBS Adventures, owners of the building, agreed to a 90-day timeline for the owner to fix the building. On Aug. 18 Waters signed a Minute Order, declaring that the work had not been completed.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.