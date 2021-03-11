A hailstorm passed over Tracy turning street and sidewalks walk during a downpour Wednesday afternoon.
The hail hit just before1 p.m. falling on neighborhoods across Tracy sending pedestrian scurrying for cover and flooding gutters and parking lots.
Accuweather forecasts partly cloudy skies through the weekend into next week.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s by the end of next week with the next chance rain not coming until the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.