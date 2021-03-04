After an over six-hour-long city council meeting on Tuesday, councilmembers and city staff were ready to go home. But City Manager Jenny Haruyama had one more surprise behind the curtain for Tracy Mayor Nancy Young before the night closed out.
In honor or Black History Month and just in time for the start of Women’s History Month, Young was presented with a framed Congressional Record certificate by Haruyama from CA-10 Congressman Josh Harder to honor Young as Tracy’s first African-American Mayor. Harder also sent a special video message to Young, which was played during the council meeting.
“In honor of Black History Month last month, I submitted a statement into the official Congressional Record honoring one of our own local history-makers: Mayor Nancy Young of Tracy. Mayor Young is the first African American Mayor of Tracy. She has been serving the community of Tracy for a long time as a volunteer, mentor, tutor, and member of the city council,” said Harder in his video statement. “She is passionate about community development and she strives to bridge racial, generational, economic, and political divides. Mayor Young supports initiatives to help local businesses while also bringing new jobs, businesses, and families to Tracy. I am honored to recognize Mayor Young’s extensive record of community engagement, and I really look forward to working with her to continue serving the people of Tracy. Congratulations, Mayor Young!”
The Congressional Record is the official record of the United States’ Congress and publishes any meetings, debates and other official proceedings that take place on the House of Representative and Senate floors. Harder submitted the record of Young’s historic win to Congress in early February. Her legacy is now recorded, not only in Tracy’s local history, but also now on a national scale.
“It’s an honor being recognized by our Congressman, Josh Harder, not only for my historic win as the first elected African American as well as the first elected female to mayor of the City of Tracy, but also the congressional honor detailed a lot of my accomplishments and commitments to community since my youth,” said Young in a statement on Wednesday.
“My overall goal is to unite Tracy as one team: Team Tracy, so that collectively we can advance Tracy into the bright future we all want to see. Stigmas of the past and negative reputations of political positions is surmountable and together we will rise above divisiveness and through continued transparency make history together! I’m thrilled for the opportunities ahead, bringing promised amenities for the entire family, emerging from our economic challenges strong, thoughtfully addressing homelessness while taking definitive steps for affordable housing, and implementing the many great ideas from our council, staff, and community. I’m honored to continue to serve Tracy!”
