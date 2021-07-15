Smoke from a wildfire burning in Mariposa County has triggered a health caution for all residents in the San Joaquin Valley.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued the health caution on Monday for residents living in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the Valley portion of Kern counties as smoke from the River Fire filters into the area.
Smoke from wildfire can have fine particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in size and contains matter made up of smoke, metals, dust and soot, which can be less than the width of a human hair.
Cal Fire reports on Thursday the River Fire at Oak Grove and Oak Grove School roads in Mariposa County has already consumed 9,500 acres since Sunday and is 36% contained. The fire has burned five structures and currently has nine helicopters, 204 fire engines, 21 bulldozers, 18 water trucks and 1,226 personnel fighting the blaze.
The air pollution district warns residents being impacted by the smoke to remain indoors in order to limit their exposure to particulate matter emissions.
If people can smell smoke or see ash, they are being affected by the poor air quality. Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. People with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly are most susceptible to the effects of the smoke.
Anyone experiencing poor air quality from wildfire smoke should stay indoors in a filtered air-conditioned space.
Cloth and paper face mask used as protection against COVID-19 may not provide enough protection from the fine particulate matter in the smoke.
People can check the current air quality conditions by visiting the districts Real-time Air Advisory Network at https://www.valleyair.org/myraan/.
For more information on the wildfire smoke visit http://www.valleyair.org/aqinfo/wildfires.htm.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
