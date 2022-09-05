Cooling centers

The heat wave from Labor Day weekend will continue for the rest of the week, with afternoon temperatures in the Tracy area expected to reach 110 degrees on Tuesday and stay well above 100 degrees through Friday.

The National Weather Service reported that the thermometer hit 111 degrees at Stockton Metropolitan Airport on Monday afternoon, and the forecast for the Tracy area is that it could get up to 110 degrees on Tuesday. The forecast for the rest of the week has the temperature at 106 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are expected to dip into the 90s on Saturday.

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

