The heat wave from Labor Day weekend will continue for the rest of the week, with afternoon temperatures in the Tracy area expected to reach 110 degrees on Tuesday and stay well above 100 degrees through Friday.
The National Weather Service reported that the thermometer hit 111 degrees at Stockton Metropolitan Airport on Monday afternoon, and the forecast for the Tracy area is that it could get up to 110 degrees on Tuesday. The forecast for the rest of the week has the temperature at 106 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are expected to dip into the 90s on Saturday.
Cooling centers have been set up around San Joaquin County, with the city of Tracy announcing that air-conditioned locations around town will be open during the day as cooling centers.
• Tracy Branch Library, 20 E. Eaton Ave.
• Lolly Hansen Senior Center (50+), 375 E. Ninth St.
• Larch Clover Community Center, 11157 W. Larch Road
• West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road
The city is also offering free rides on its Tracer fixed route bus system on days forecast to be 100-plus degrees.
As of Monday the California Independent System Operator, which operates the state electrical grid, announced that for the seventh consecutive day CA ISO has put out a Flex Alert urging consumers to reduce their power use in the late afternoon and evening.
The state’s power grid has a total capacity of 54,257 megawatts, and peak usage for Monday was expected to be close to 49,000 megawatts. CA ISO predicts that peak usage on Tuesday could reach 51,145 MW, passing the previous high usage mark of 50,270 MW set in 2006.
CA ISO reports that peak energy usage occurs at about 6 p.m. and tapers off after that, reaching a low point at about 5 a.m. When demand is highest in the late afternoon most of the energy, about 26,000 MW, comes from natural gas powered sources. Solar energy and imports are also major contributors to the power grid. Solar energy provided as much as 13,000 MW to the grid during mid-day on Monday, but that source tapers off after 4 p.m.
