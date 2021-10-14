Press staff report
High winds rocked Northern California sending clouds of dirt into the skies above Tracy, knocking down trees and branches and fueling grass fires in the area.
The National Weather Service monitoring station in Stockton recorded an average wind speed of 20.9 mph on Monday with a high wind speed of 36 mph with gusts up 47 mph.
A wind advisory warning was in place through Tuesday afternoon as high winds were expected through the northern San Joaquin valley.
A Red Flag Warning was in place for much of Northern California including the northern section of the San Joaquin Valley below 1,000 feet with the combination of dry conditions, high winds and low humidity.
The high winds prompted Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to conduct a Public Safety Power Shutdown affecting 20 counties.
Power was turned off from Monday to about 25,000 customers with the outage expected to last in some areas through Thursday.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.