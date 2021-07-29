Hobby Lobby will open a 53,000-square-foot arts and crafts store in the former JC Penny building at West Valley Mall sometime in September, nearly five months earlier than originally planned.
In a new release on Wednesday, the arts and crafts retail giant said construction is underway at the mall location, 3100 Naglee Road, and is projected to open in mid-September.
The new store is expected to bring between 35 and 50 jobs to the Tracy site, paying $17 an hour for full time employees and $13 an hour for part-time workers. Currently there are 62 Hobby Lobby locations across California and more than 900 nationwide.
Hobby Lobby first confirmed their plans to open in Tracy in early February, announcing their intent to open sometime in early 2022.
Kelly Black, Hobby Lobby director of advertising said in a statement, “The success of our stores in California is a good indicator that Tracy shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home décor market. New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
Workers are currently renovating the site that was formerly occupied by JC Penny, which closed in June 2020 after 24 years as one of the mall’s anchor stores.
Hobby Lobby will offer more than 70,000 items, including arts and crafts, hobby supplies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral, home décor, wedding supplies and holiday merchandise.
Hobby Lobby has stores nearby in Lodi, Stockton, Modesto, Turlock, Antioch and Dublin.
Stores are planned to be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Sunday.
