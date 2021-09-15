School spirit will be on display as three high schools kicked off homecoming activities this week in Tracy and Mountain House.
Millennium High, Mountain House High and West High will celebrate homecoming with rallies, spirit days and parades on Friday afternoon.
Millennium High got things underway with a rally on Monday morning with class competitions and introductions of their homecoming court. A powder puff football game was played Thursday evening at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Falcons will parade through downtown at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the first of two parades that day.
The parade will begin at Sixth Street and Central Avenue heading north toward 10th Street. The parade will end at 10th and East streets.
Homecoming concludes with the football game against Bret Harte High of Angels Camp at 7 p.m. at Tracy High and a dance at 9:30 p.m.
West High homecoming activities included flag football games with the teachers on Tuesday followed by a powderpuff game at Steve Lopez Stadium.
The Wolf Pack will hold a night rally at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will have their homecoming parade through downtown Tracy at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
The football team will face Sonora High at 7 p.m. in Steve Lopez Stadium with a dance following.
The Mustangs at Mountain House High celebrated homecoming with a week of spirit days leading up to Friday’s homecoming parade.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will head across Central Parkway from De Anza Boulevard to the high school campus and will feature floats by all Lammersville schools, high school sports teams, clubs and the homecoming court.
The Mustangs will face Davis High of Modesto at 7 p.m. in the Mountain House High stadium.
Kimball High homecoming activities get started next week with a night rally at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The school will host a carnival at the campus at 2 p.m. on Friday before the team takes the field at 7 p.m. next Friday against Oakdale.
Tracy High will begin homecoming festivities with a night rally on Oct. 6 at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Junior and senior girls will face off on the powder puff game on Oct. 7 in the stadium.
The Bulldogs take center stage with a homecoming parade through downtown of Oct. 8 followed by their homecoming game against Lincoln High.
