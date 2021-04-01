A backyard fence was destroyed after a couple of tents caught fire in the El Pescadero Park homeless encampment on Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries reported in the early-morning blaze – which was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. – but the fence of a Louise Avenue home was burned through and a nearby tree also caught fire. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews arrived to put the blaze out before it could spread to the nearby homes.
The cause of the blaze is unclear. People reported that a loud pop or an explosion, or series of explosions, preceded the blaze.
“I didn’t hear the boom. I felt the boom,” said Albert Cisneros, who lives on Louise Avenue across the street from the homes that back up to the park “I glanced over and saw the flames. That’s when I got on the phone and called 9-1-1.”
“By the time I came out, the neighbors were out pounding on everyone’s doors.”
David Ramirez, who had been staying in a tent in the row of tents along the fence that separates the Louise Avenue homes from the park, said at first he heard a loud pop.
“I looked over there and all of a sudden I saw his tent burning up. I don’t know what they were doing in there,” he said, adding that a man and two women appeared to have been in the tent, but they were out of the tent as soon as the fire started and didn’t appear to be injured. “They couldn’t put it out, so they ran.”
Ramirez added that he heard a couple more explosions and then saw the nearby tree catch fire.
While the fence was destroyed and a tree was severely burned, Tracy firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to the house at the corner of Louise and Helen avenues.
Margaret Cabral, who lives four houses away, and whose home backs up to the park, said she called 9-1-1 at 6:32 a.m.
“That tree was engulfed. That whole fence was engulfed. Unfortunately, we’re used to running to each other’s houses, banging on doors and saying ‘Get out!” By the time the fire (department) got here we were all out, but it was horrifying,” she said.
Neighbors said that fires are just one type of problem that the homeless encampment brings to the neighborhood. One neighbor said that she regularly has trash thrown in her back yard, and people are always looking into and coming into their yards.
Cabral confirmed that she has seen the same thing.
“We’ve lived in this home for 20 years, and that’s already our fourth fire in like seven or eight months,” she said. “It’s just ridiculous. We’ve called so many times. We’ve had them in our back yard. They throw feces over. We can’t even go in our back yards anymore over here. It’s so bad.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
