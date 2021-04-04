Tracy residents lined up eggcitedly at the Masonic Lodge on Saturday as they waited for volunteers from Hospice of San Joaquin’s Tracy Butterfly Auxiliary to open the doors for its annual Eggstravaganza fundraiser.
The spring-themed event is held every year to raise money for Hospice of San Joaquin’s Hospice House, whose mission is to provide quality services for those with serious illnesses or reaching the end stages of life as well as providing guidance and grief support their families. The organization serves over a thousand patients and families every year.
“Our event sold out at 150 tickets. Our initial goal was 80, so we almost doubled that in ticket sales,” said Oscar Segura, development manager for Hospice of San Joaquin, in an email to Tracy Press. “This is the first ‘drive-thru’ event from our Butterfly Auxiliary and the Tracy Auxiliary did an amazing job in providing over 200 raffle baskets for event attendees to purchase. All funds raised through the Auxiliary support Hospice of San Joaquin’s Hospice House, the only Hospice House in San Joaquin County.”
Hospice of San Joaquin describes its Eggstravaganza as a twist on the traditional Easter Egg hunt, where participants are invited to “hop around for hospice” at the vendor-style event. Separate stations were set up in large hall of the Masonic lodge for those attending to check-in, pick up a lunch and receive one of over 200 baskets. Additional baskets could also be obtained by purchasing prize eggs that contained numbers inside to correspond with one of the gift baskets.
Tracy resident Melissa Spray said her family has been attending the event for 10 years. It was a family affair with her mom and grandmother, who died four years ago.
“She was very much a social butterfly and love doing things like this. And, you know, we got the opportunity to do them with her. So it's been fun for me and my mom to kind of keep that going. Like, she's here with us, and it’s for good cause,” said Spray.
Spray and her mom plan to keep the tradition alive with no plans to stop anytime soon as a way to honor of Spray’s late grandmother and continue supporting Hospice of San Joaquin in their own way.
“I was disappointed last year that we didn't get to because of the whole COVID situation. So even though this is a little different than how it was, it was still nice. It was fun. And we still got loot,” she said, gesturing to her trunk full of gift baskets. “It's something I hope to continue to do next year. We were talking about bringing my daughters on. I don't know what it will look like for next year, but we'll definitely be a part of it.”
Learn more about Hospice of San Joaquin at www.hospicesj.org.
