South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews were called to the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard for a report of a house on fire Tuesday afternoon.
Crews arrived at the home and found a fire burning on an exterior wall on the north side of the house. Crews brought the fire under control quickly and said it did not extend into a garage or attic of the home.
A section of fence, signs and other material on the side of the house were damaged in the fire.
No injuries were reported to the home’s residents or fire crews.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
