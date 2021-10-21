A sheared fire hydrant sent water shooting to the air in front of St. Bernard’s Catholic School Friday afternoon.
A Nissan Altima heading east struck the hydrant on the north sidewalk and then struck a tree.
A geyser of water was sent water up the edge of the sidewalk as police closed the street.
A public works crew and firefighters from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority worked to find a valve to shut the flow of water off.
No one was reported injured in the crash
