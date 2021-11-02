Tracy Interfaith Ministries is collecting donations to help families this Thanksgiving.
Carrie Grover, director of Interfaith Ministries, said the organization began signing up families on Monday to receive a box of food for a Thanksgiving meal later this month.
“We give out groceries, not a prepared meal, so they’ll get a box of things they can cook a meal for themselves,” Grover said. “We are planning on 300 families this year. That’s about the same as last year but it is hard to know. Our numbers have increased pretty significantly compared to last year.”
The faith-based nonprofit at 311 W. Grant Line Road gives food and other assistance to low-income families and individuals living within the Tracy Unified and Lammersville Unified school districts.
In October 2020 Interfaith had 817 interviews with clients seeking help with a total of 2,453 people served. Last month Interfaith held 1,086 interviews with 3,370 people helped.
Grover said the items needed are all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner. This includes potatoes, canned yams or sweet potatoes, stuffing, gravy, canned vegetables, pies, cranberry sauce, rolls and turkeys.
Frozen turkey donations can be of any size
“Our average family size is four, but we certainly have bigger and smaller, so we’ll take any size,” Grover said.
The Thanksgiving meal donations will be distributed to registered clients of Interfaith starting on Nov. 18 and 19 and the following week on Nov. 22 and 23.
“We would like to have any food that’s going to be donated for Thanksgiving here by Saturday, Nov. 13 so that we can have it ready to distribute by the 17th,” Grover said.
Monetary donations can also be made for the meals.
“If people want to purchase the food, they are more than welcome to. They’re also more than welcome to make a cash donation or they can donate online. We approximate that each family’s dinner will cost about $50,” Grover said.
Grover said Interfaith could use some volunteer help packing distributing the donations.
“We could use extra hands here, because not only are we doing the Thanksgiving distribution, but we’re continuing our regular operations. We’re giving out regular food and Thanksgiving, so we need extra hands to make that happen,” Grover said.
Anyone wanting to volunteer can fill out an application online .
Interfaith will also distribute a meal at Christmas and coordinate with Brighter Christmas to provide gifts for families with teenagers. People who miss signups for Brighter Christmas can sign up at Interfaith starting Dec. 1.
Grover said in addition to holiday food, donations of socks, blankets and other supplies are needed heading into the winter months.
“It seems like we might be getting more rain this year so ponchos and tarps would also be helpful,” Grover said.
For more information on Interfaith Ministries or to sign up as a volunteer, visit https://tracyinterfaith.org/
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.