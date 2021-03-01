As expected in what has become a drought year, Tracy area have been initially allocated the lowest amount possible of Delta-Mendota Canal water: 5% of normal.
The first of a series of allocations was announced Tuesday in Sacramento by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, but at this point, it isn’t known how or when future allocations will be increased to any substantial degree.
The USBR, which allocates the resources of the Central Valley Project, cites “the low snowpack and low projected runoff” and that reservoir levels also are below normal.
The 5% allocation covers south-of-Delta service contractors, which in the Tracy area include the Banta-Carbona, Byron Bethany and the West Side irrigation districts — WSID is now a part of BBID — which have long-term agreements with the USBR for Delta-Mendota Canal water to supplement water pumped from rivers.
The city of Tracy, which qualifies as a Municipal and Industrial (M&I) contractor, is in better shape and was allocated 55 percent of its “historic use” unless the allocation is increased by “health and safety needs.”
The city’s contract for D-M Canal water augments its major water source, Sierra runoff water transported by the South San Joaquin Irrigation through a pipeline from the Oakdale Reservoir to the city of Tracy’s water system.
Following Tuesday announcement of initial allocations of initial CVP water, Frederico Barajas, executive director of the San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority, which includes the Tracy area irrigation districts, said implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, signed into law last year, “will improve the resilience of California’s water system in a balanced way so that vital transfers are not being unreasonably delayed by bureaucratic hurdles.”
“Authority staff will continue to work with Reclamation and its member agencies to analyze hydrologic conditions … in hopes the allocation can be increased as early as practicable,” Barajas said in a press release.
Rick Gilmore, general manager of the Byron Bethany Irrigation District, responded to the 5% allocation by saying that meeting the needs of growers and the state is best solved “with flexible, multi-year resource management based on latest science.”
“It demands investments in the enhancement of our ability to store water when it’s plentiful for the next drought we know is coming,” he said.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.