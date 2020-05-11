Tracy police are looking for two men who smashed open a glass jewelry counter at the Tracy Costco and got away with $150,000 worth of merchandise on Thursday evening.
Police reported that two men wearing face coverings and sunglasses went into Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, at 8:27 p.m., and one of them used a sledgehammer to break the glass display case and started grabbing jewelry while the other went back outside and drove a getaway car to the back to the store.
The man taking the jewelry ran out of the store as soon as Costco employees approached him. He jumped into the getaway car, and the driver reportedly brandished a handgun as they drove away.
According to the Tracy Police Department dispatch log, they were last seen driving away in a gold-colored four-door Toyota Camry. Police found information on the car owner and followed up to see if she knew anything about the robbery or an incident that happened in Livermore, which might have involved the same car or people.
Tracy Police Detective Jeff Berdosh is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 209-831-6531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.