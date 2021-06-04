The Joe Wilson Pool in Dr. Powers Park will reopen on Saturday, offering recreational swimming, swim lesson, lap swimming and other aquatic programs by reservation only with some modifications to maintain COVID-19 guidelines.
Residents will be able to beat the heat in the pool during recreational swimming, which runs from Saturday through Aug. 8.
Visitors can book a one-hour reservation in the pool with a maximum of 60 people allowed in at a time. Recreation swim hours will run noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday with a $1 fee per person.
Designated spaces will be marked around the pool deck make sure people are practicing social distancing at the pool.
Lap swimming will be offered by reservation starting Monday through Aug. 5 from 5:10 to 6:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday with a $1 fee.
One person will be allowed per lane or up to four people from the same household per lane with seven lanes available.
Water exercise classes will be offered starting Saturday through Aug. 7 by reservation. Classes for adults will be from 8 to 8:50 a.m. Monday through Thursday, deep water classes are from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m., Monday through Thursday and senior low impact class will be 10 to 10 50 a.m. on Saturdays.
Classes cost $4 each with multiple session passes available. Water exercise classes will be limited to 20 people to allow social distancing. Exercise equipment will be disinfected after each class.
Swim lessons and private lessons are available at reduced capacity.
Physical distancing requirements for swim instructors will require a parent or guardian to be in the water with the swim lesson participant. The swim instructor will teach either from the pool deck or from six feet away in the water. Classes with these requirements include Parent/Tot, Tiny Tot and Learn to Swim Levels 1-4.
Swim lesson equipment will be disinfected between classes.
Anyone not in the water will be required to wear a face mask covering at all times.
Reservations for recreational swimming, lap swimming or water exercise can be made up to seven days in advance by calling the Joe Wilson Pool at 831-6230 during pool hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are not accepted by email or online.
A limited amount of recreational swimming, lap swimming and water exercise classes will be available through Sept. 30.
City staff said the pool capacity and regulations may change in the future as the state guidelines are adjusted moving forward during the summer.
California plans to remove capacity and social distancing restrictions for many venues after June 15 as the economy reopens.
For more information about the aquatic programs, swim lessons or scheduling contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 831-6200, by email to parks.aquatics@cityoftracy.org or online at www.tracyartsandrec.com.
