While the rest of the community prepared for Halloween festivities on Oct. 31, Congressman Josh Harder made his rounds in the Central Valley as part of the nationwide "Get Out the Vote" campaign, which encourages residents to participate by voting during the election season. Harder's first stop was in Tracy Saturday morning at Lincoln Park, where he met with local supporters and thanked volunteers as he closed out his reelection campaign. Harder was joined by the Democratic Club of Greater Tracy and local candidates, including District 5 county supervisor candidate and Tracy councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, Tracy mayoral candidate and councilman Dan Arriola and Tracy city council candidate William Muetzenberg.
Josh Harder visits Tracy to 'Get Out the Vote'
- By Brianna Guillory
