The Jefferson School District Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to amend its dress code guidelines to allow students to wear leggings, regardless of their shirt length. The Board also voted on an amendment to eliminate school suspension as a form of punishment for school dress code violations.
JSD Superintendent Dr. James Bridges explained to the board that these policy changes have been in discussions at great lengths for many years and that district felt like it was time to implement those changes.
“Currently, leggings or athletics leggings are not allowed on at school unless they're covered by a longer fitting shirt. And there's been a lot of discussion among both the student body as well as the parents around this topic,” said Bridges. “And, you know, what is the real purpose for this? And why do we have this as a policy? And I think that we are in a position now where we believe that that policy needs to be updated and should be changed.”
Up until this point, JSD’s dress code policy, AR 5132, said that students would be suspended for one-to-five days for any dress code violations after their fourth and subsequent offenses. Bridges told the board that the state currently has no active school codes that require a child to be suspended for inappropriate clothing and that the district was looking for alternative means.
The new policy now says that upon the third and subsequent offenses of dress code violations, a student’s parent or guardian “shall be contacted and asked to meet with the school staff. The student will be required to wear loaner clothes or call home for a change of clothes. The principal or designee shall assign the student 10 hours of community service to be performed within 30 calendar days.”
“So instead of suspension, it will be school-based consequences,” said Bridges. “Hopefully most students after one or two times, the behavior is corrected. It's a rare circumstance where we get to that level.”
Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
