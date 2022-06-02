Kimball seniors looked back at 4 years of high school as they set their sights on the future, graduating as the Class of 2022 Saturday morning at Don Nicholson Stadium.
Valedictorian Brenda Roque led her classmates onto the field for the school’s 11th commencement ceremony on a blustery morning in front of family and friends cheering from the stands.
Co-Salutatorian Soam Desai asked his classmates to take one last look back together on their 4 years at Kimball.
“Before you graduate take a look around. I’m sure you all did that this morning when tidying yourself up but I’m talking about the mirror of life. I’m talking about reflection. We all started freshmen year. We came in not quite knowing how our high school experience would end,” Desai said. “As we move on to bigger things I want you to remember, they say life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forwards, so go out and live your lives to the fullest. Thank you Class of 2022 and Kimball for a great four years. Go Jags!”
Co-salutatorian Rand Mudafr urged the graduating seniors to never give up on their passions and dreams.
“The memories I have of this school are countless. From falling off the lunchroom chairs because I was laughing too hard, to teaching the human physiology classes how to dissect a heart, Kimball has been a wonderful home to me these last 4 years. Even though I have enjoyed my stay here it is now time to move on from these high school memories and join the real world,” Mudafr said. “Never be afraid to follow your dreams. You may fail — and it is likely you will fail — but we’ll try again and succeed I promise you that feeling is so much better than not trying because regret is your worst enemy.”
Rep. Josh Harder thanked the teachers, staff and family for the seniors’ success and challenged the graduates to help create a better world.
“What’s so incredible about Kimball and Tracy is that Kimball is always looking to the future. We see it right in front of us, right here. This community has proven time and time again that we can be whatever we put our mind to no matter what is going on around us,” Harder said.
He hoped the students would put their future skills to work improving their community.
“Wherever your journey is going to take you after Kimball I hope you come back one way or another to contribute to making Tracy a better place to live. I am so proud of each and every one of you and all your accomplishments and I am rooting for you and I’m always here if you need a hand.”
Principal Ben Keller welcomed his seniors to their final moment together.
“Today we celebrate you, our graduates the Kimball high Class of 2022,” Keller said.
The Class of 2022 was the first he got to work with all four years and his last as he leaves the school district.
“You all have achieved so much in academic, athletics and the arts, so many firsts. Please know you have left your mark. As Kimball High School graduates can I ask you to keep trying for more firsts in your lives. Please know that I pray for your continued success, congratulation Class of 2022,” Keller said.
Julianna Stocking, associate superintendent of educational services presented the graduating Class of 2022 and diplomas were handed out by TUSD trustees Zachary Hoffert and Nathalia Hughes Erskine.
