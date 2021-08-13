Students across the Lammersville Unified School District returned to the classroom Thursday for in-person instruction.
Mountain House High School welcomed back nearly 2,000 students with a frTraina Elementary School welcomed back its students on Monday for the first official day of school in the Jefferson School District.eshman class topping out 601 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.