A man who was critically injured in a hit and run collision on Larch Road in late November has died from his injuries, Tracy Police reported on Tuesday.
The Tracy Police Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the collision, and police are still looking for the driver and vehicle.
On Nov. 28 just after 2 a.m. police responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle as he walked on Larch Road just west of Tracy Boulevard. Officers found the man lying on the north side of the road with severe injuries to his head and legs.
In a news release on Tuesday police identified the man as Cody Crawford, a resident of Oregon who was in Tracy to visit friends. Crawford leaves behind a teenage son and siblings.
Officers and medics began life-saving measures on Crawford who was taken to San Joaquin County Hospital, where he had been in the intensive care unit. Police say he had multiple surgeries, never regained consciousness, and died Saturday afternoon.
The driver that struck Crawford left the scene in what witnesses originally described as a black Nissan SUV, possibly a Pathfinder, with a white adult man with brown hair that was longer in the back driving. Based on pieces of the vehicle left at the scene and the injuries Crawford sustained, police believe the vehicle that struck him may have been lower and smaller than an SUV.
The vehicle that struck him likely had front end damage to the hood and bumper, one or both headlights possibly damaged or broken, and the windshield may have been damaged or shattered.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has seen a suspicious vehicle or a vehicle with damage similar to what police describe is asked to contact Sgt. Joel Petty at 831-6505 or Cpl. Erik Speaks at 831 -6676.
Tips can also be made anonymously through Tracy Crime Stoppers at 831-4847, 274637, text “TIPTPD” then your message or on the web www.tracycrimestopper.com.
