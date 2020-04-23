In light of the most recent county order to halt the spread of COVID-19, the city of Tracy is contacting local businesses to make sure that nonessential businesses have curtailed their activity to “minimum basic operations,” and that essential businesses are requiring as many employees as possible to work from home.
In addition, the county now has a checklist for cities to determine whether a business is complying with social distancing and sanitation protocols.
As of Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health had reported 447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County, about 1.35 times the number from the week before (329). This week, the county reported that 20 people had died from COVID-19 in San Joaquin County since the first local death was reported March 26.
Tracy City Manager Jenny Haruyama sent a memo out to local businesses on Monday, noting that people had continued to call City Hall to report businesses that weren’t complying with the San Joaquin County Public Health Services order from April 14.
During the Tracy City Council’s online meeting Tuesday, Haruyama said her staff was making sure businesses were in step with the latest guidelines through emails, phone calls and in-person visits.
“We have inspected about 86 businesses in town to make sure they are complying with the order,” Haruyama told the council. “We’ve also outreached to five larger employers, more in the distribution center, making sure they are well aware of what the county order requires.”
San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park issued a memo to businesses last week, stating that all employers in the county should report any outbreak of COVID-19 at their workplaces. She defined an outbreak as three or more workers testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2. Assisted living homes, jails and homeless shelters should report any positive cases to San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
Park also directed people to report outbreaks to the county health department’s Disease Control and Prevention number, 468-3822, or to the state Department of Industrial Relations, www.labor.ca.gov/coronavirus2019.
